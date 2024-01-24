Botch Announce Spring & Summer 2024 Farewell Tour Dates

Legendary Tacoma, Washington mathcore/hardcore/metal band, Botch, announce their final reunion shows in Seattle to take place in June 2024 following what will be their last EU/UK and Australian tours. Please see all dates below. All ticket links are HERE.
Bassist, Brian Cook, guitarist, David Knudson, drummer, Tim Latona and vocalist, Dave Verellen formed Botch in 1993, becoming one of the most prominent bands during a turnaround in heavy music. Their final show was June 15, 2002. The members would go on to play in, These Arms Are Snakes, Minus the Bear, Russian Circles, and Sumac, among others.
Botch will end their unexpected year of reunion shows with a two-night run at Seattle’s Showbox on June 14th and 15. Not only will the final show coincide with the 22 anniversary of their farewell show back in 2002 in the same venue, but the show will also feature support bands that are alumni from that night — Helms Alee and Great Falls feature members of Harkonen and Playing Enemy, respectively, who opened the show back in 2002. The first night will feature Olympia’s desolate death metal outfit, Mortiferum, and cult grind savants, Caustic Wound.
“It’s been an absolute pleasure to play all these songs for both our old fans, and new fans that have found us over the last 22 years,” says guitarist David Knudson. “We’ve loved playing for you and seeing your beautiful faces in cities that we never thought we’d get to perform in again. Thank you for welcoming us back. We are so fortunate to be able play one last tour in Europe and Australia before we finish again in Seattle this June.”
BOTCH LIVE 2024:
EU + UK
March 08 – Prague, CZ – Meet Factory
March 09 – Vienna, AT – Arena
March 10 – Chemnitz, DE – AJZ
March 12 – Berlin, DE – Festsaal Kreuzberg
March 13 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega
March 14 – Hamburg, DE – Uebel & Gefährlich
March 15 – Brussels, BE – Botanique
March 17 – Wiesbaden, DE – Schlachthof
March 18 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal
March 19 – Paris, FR – Elysee Montmartre
March 21 – Bristol, UK – Marble Factory
March 22 – Manchester, UK – New Century Hall
March 23 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom (SOLD OUT)
March 25 – Athens, GR – Gagarin 205
Support: Great Falls on all, except Athens
Additional support Bristol & London: Bad Breeding
AUSTRALIA
May 17 – Melbourne, AU – Max Watts
May 18 – Melbourne, AU – Max Watts
May 19 – Adelaide, AU – The Gov
May 21 – Perth, AU – Rosemount Hotel
May 23 – Brisbane, AU – The Triffid
May 24 – Sydney, AU – Manning Bar
May 25 – Sydney, AU – Manning Bar
USA — A WEEKEND OF DEAD ENDS
June 14 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
June 15 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
(US tickets on sale Friday, January 26th)