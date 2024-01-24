Botch Announce Spring & Summer 2024 Farewell Tour Dates

Home News James Reed January 24th, 2024 - 3:56 PM

Legendary Tacoma, Washington mathcore/hardcore/metal band, Botch, announce their final reunion shows in Seattle to take place in June 2024 following what will be their last EU/UK and Australian tours. Please see all dates below. All ticket links are HERE.

Bassist, Brian Cook, guitarist, David Knudson, drummer, Tim Latona and vocalist, Dave Verellen formed Botch in 1993, becoming one of the most prominent bands during a turnaround in heavy music. Their final show was June 15, 2002. The members would go on to play in, These Arms Are Snakes, Minus the Bear, Russian Circles, and Sumac, among others.

Botch will end their unexpected year of reunion shows with a two-night run at Seattle’s Showbox on June 14th and 15. Not only will the final show coincide with the 22 anniversary of their farewell show back in 2002 in the same venue, but the show will also feature support bands that are alumni from that night — Helms Alee and Great Falls feature members of Harkonen and Playing Enemy, respectively, who opened the show back in 2002. The first night will feature Olympia’s desolate death metal outfit, Mortiferum, and cult grind savants, Caustic Wound.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to play all these songs for both our old fans, and new fans that have found us over the last 22 years,” says guitarist David Knudson. “We’ve loved playing for you and seeing your beautiful faces in cities that we never thought we’d get to perform in again. Thank you for welcoming us back. We are so fortunate to be able play one last tour in Europe and Australia before we finish again in Seattle this June.”

BOTCH LIVE 2024:

EU + UK

March 08 – Prague, CZ – Meet Factory

March 09 – Vienna, AT – Arena

March 10 – Chemnitz, DE – AJZ

March 12 – Berlin, DE – Festsaal Kreuzberg

March 13 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega

March 14 – Hamburg, DE – Uebel & Gefährlich

March 15 – Brussels, BE – Botanique

March 17 – Wiesbaden, DE – Schlachthof

March 18 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal

March 19 – Paris, FR – Elysee Montmartre

March 21 – Bristol, UK – Marble Factory

March 22 – Manchester, UK – New Century Hall

March 23 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

March 25 – Athens, GR – Gagarin 205

Support: Great Falls on all, except Athens

Additional support Bristol & London: Bad Breeding

AUSTRALIA

May 17 – Melbourne, AU – Max Watts

May 18 – Melbourne, AU – Max Watts

May 19 – Adelaide, AU – The Gov

May 21 – Perth, AU – Rosemount Hotel

May 23 – Brisbane, AU – The Triffid

May 24 – Sydney, AU – Manning Bar

May 25 – Sydney, AU – Manning Bar

USA — A WEEKEND OF DEAD ENDS

June 14 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

June 15 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

(US tickets on sale Friday, January 26th)