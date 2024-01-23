Arab Strap Announces New Album I’m Totally Fine With It, Don’t Give A Fuck Anymore For May 2024 Release, Shares New Song & Video “Bliss”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 23rd, 2024 - 3:33 PM

According to pitchfork.com, Arab Strap are coming back with the album, I’m Totally Fine With It, Don’t Give A Fuck Anymore, which lifts its name from a text message from the band’s live drummer, arrives May 10 by Rock Action.

Vocalist Aidan Moffat has described I’m Totally Fine With It, Don’t Give A Fuck Anymore as an album of “quiet anger” where he and bandmate Malcolm Middleton tackle conspiracy theories, internet addiction and broader themes of disconnect.

The album Arab Strap’s follow-up to 2021’s As Days Get Dark, which was their first album in 16 years at the time. Afterward, the band dropped a holdover from those same recording sessions titled “Aphelion.”

Arab Strap are previewing the LP with lead single, “Bliss,” in which the band turns from slowcore toward electronic disco while singing about the online harassment that women endure. The tune comes with a music video directed by Ains.

I’m Totally Fine With It, Don’t Give A Fuck Anymore Track List