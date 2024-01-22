Brennan Heart Performance Halted Due To Ceiling Collapse At Exchange LA Nightclub

Home News Ryan Freund January 22nd, 2024 - 4:11 PM

EDM artist Brennan Heart blew the roof off the place during his set at night club/ music venue Exchange L.A. when the ceiling of the concert area collapsed mid-show. The incident occurred on the night of Saturday, January 20th when fellow EDM artists Lucky Rabbit, TYEGUYS, and JayR were meant to take the stage. Due to the ceiling collapsing mid-set, the artists were held back from taking the stage.