Brennan Heart Performance Halted Due To Ceiling Collapse At Exchange LA Nightclub

EDM artist Brennan Heart blew the roof off the place during his set at night club/ music venue Exchange L.A. when the ceiling of the concert area collapsed mid-show. The incident occurred on the night of Saturday, January 20th when fellow EDM artists Lucky Rabbit, TYEGUYS, and JayR were meant to take the stage. Due to the ceiling collapsing mid-set, the artists were held back from taking the stage.
After this incident, social media was flooded with videos that showcased the ceiling malfunction with some attendees saying that were either hit or near falling debris. The videos also present the chaotic aftermath of the situation with the music immediately being cut, the show being shut down, and security escorting people out of the building.