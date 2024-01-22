Billy Joel Shares New Single, “Turn The Lights Back On,” After More Than A Decade

Home News Ryan Freund January 22nd, 2024 - 4:40 PM

Billy Joel is returning to music after nearly two decades with a new song titled “Turn The Lights Back On”. The track will come from the singer’s long-time label Columbia Records and will arrive on all digital platforms on February 1st. The digital release will be accompanied by a limited edition 7-inch vinyl pressing and a lyric video according to Consequence.

“Turn The Lights Back On” is co-written by Freddy Wexler (who also produced), Arthur Bacon, and Wayne Hector. The track marks the singer’s first release in 17 years with his last release being the one-off 2007 single “All My Life”. His last album of traditional commercial pop was 1993’s River of Dreams, and he released the classical collection of music Fantasies & Delusions in 2001.

This news of Joel releasing new music does come as a shock as he spoke to the New Yorker in 2014 stating “I’m not crazy about going into a recording studio and doing that kind of life again, or taking on another project where there’s other people involved, arrangers and orchestrators and conductors and producers,”. The classic singer did tease there may be an upcoming release at the December 19th date of his long-running Madison Square Garden residency.

Fans of the singer will have the opportunity to hear Joel perform the new song live if they desire as his residency ends on July 25th with its 150th performance.