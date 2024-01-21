Paloma Faith Shares New Single “Pressure” Featuring Kojey Radical

Home News Jordan Rizo January 21st, 2024 - 12:42 PM

According to the press release, Paloma Faith has released a new track “Pressure (ft. Kojey Radical)”, which is featured in her highly anticipated sixth studio album The Glorification of Sadness. The source details how the album is expected to be released on February 16 which surely excites fans, especially with the new track that is both catchy and sentimental.

The English singer succeeds in making personal connections to her fans by creating music that allows her to be authentic with her own emotions and allows her audience to see another side of her. Moreover, it also tackles sensitive concepts that her fans can relate to, (as well as the rest of the world,) because she is being honest in her music about what it is like to be human and experience negative emotions. For instance, the lyrics in her new single are powerful because they uncover Faith’s personal struggles and allow people to relate to her. Her lyrics, “No peace I have found against the pressure I face,” emphasizes how people tend to feel pressure and stress that blinds them from living in a present and peaceful state of mind. Evidently, it is something anyone can relate to at least once in their life because it is part of the process of growing up.

The song in itself is catchy and the collaboration with Radical brings a new element to the track. When he raps, it brings more of an upbeat sound which is very strategic and creative because even though the song’s message and lyrics describe tough situations and emotions, the beat still allows listeners to enjoy it and want to hear it.