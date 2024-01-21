Ben Howard Announces Summer 2024 Tour Dates, Shares New Video For “Moonraker”

Home News Jordan Rizo January 21st, 2024 - 1:02 PM

Ben Howard has recently announced his plan for a spring tour of North America. According to the press release, the touring dates will begin in Montreal on July 12 and conclude on July 23 in Denver, CO. The English singer/songwriter and his band are expected to play at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NY on July 18. Even more, Ben continues to build the enthusiasm and anticipation of his fans by sharing a video for his single “Moonraker,” a song off his latest album Is It?.

The press release shares Ben’s take on his single and enlightens fans on his perspective as he comments, “Moonraker speaks to the joy of fruitless things, of pointless endeavors. And climbing in the Spanish mountains.” From this statement, it is clear that Ben is an adventurous person who craves the little things in life and looks forward to celebrating every day on earth. Through the song and by his own reflection, one can conclude that the musician sees life as a gift and utilizes his music to encourage listeners to have the same mindset.

The Entirety of the video consists of Ben himself falling off a cliff into the water in slow motion. Even though there’s no music activity throughout the video, the slow motion effect and the visualization create an inspiring atmosphere for the viewer and it highlights Ben’s desire to live life to the greatest extent by being adventurous and daring. The song in itself is very calm and Ben’s vocals match the melody and tone of the song perfectly. Without a doubt, the English artist has a unique way of creating music that resonates with his soul and personality.

Ben Howard Live.

7/12 – Mtlus – Montreal, QC

7/13 – History – Toronto, ON

7/17 – House Of Blues – Boston, MA

7/18 – Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NY

7/20 – Theater of Living Arts – Philadelphia, PA

7/21 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC