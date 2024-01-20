Lustmord Announces New Album, “Music Unseen Is Also Here” For March 2024 Release

Home News Nyah Hamilton January 20th, 2024 - 3:43 PM

Lustmord has announced a new album titled “Music Unseen Is Also Here” for a March 15th 2024 release.

Lustmord is a music project led by Brian Williams, who is a Welsh musician, composer, and sound designer. He is known for his dark ambient music that creates a brooding atmosphere with soundscapes that are often described as “cinematic.” The project has been praised for its ability to create immersive, otherworldly sonic environments that transport listeners to new realms of consciousness. Williams has collaborated with several artists and has also worked on sound design for movies, video games, and TV shows. Williams has collaborated with numerous other artists over the years, including Tool, The Melvins, and Robert Rich.

According to a press release, “Opening composition and leading preview of the forthcoming record, ‘Behold A Voice As Thunder’, is an ominous droning fog that conceals something unspeakable. Glacial strings, a zither-like dirge and manipulated found sounds are cut short by a gargantuan pounding presence, whether looming footsteps or a colossal heartbeat; the choice is left entirely to the listener’s imagination. This sense of uncertainty and the terrifying unknown is an important and recurring theme within Lustmord’s work. ‘I chose to let the sound talk for me’ says Brian. ‘My music is not meant to be explained – only listened to as a means of exposing the sheer insignificance of our primitive thoughts and actions within the vast scale of the cosmos – a scale which we as a species are ill equipped to comprehend.’”