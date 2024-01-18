Ihsahn Shares New Single & Video “The Distance Between Us”

Home News James Reed January 18th, 2024 - 3:14 PM

IHSAHN has released the final single to be taken from his forthcoming self-titled album. “The Distance Between Us” introduces us to the more emotional side of the release. Accompanying the track is a daunting new video, a continuation of the conceptual storyline which has been spread across previous singles, ‘Pilgrimage To Oblivion‘ and ‘Twice Born‘, all filmed by Shaun Hodson at Loki Films.

The new album titled ‘Ihsahn’, will be released on February 16, 2024 via Candlelight Records. It dares to push the boundaries of creative expressionism with his eighth studio offering, the Norwegian progressive metal visionary will release two versions of the same album: one prog metal and one fully symphonic.

IHSAHN comments on the new track: “The first two singles were taken from the beginning of the conceptual narrative, generating the hubris and determination required. With this last single, we’re getting closer to the end of the story and hence both music and lyrics express a more reflective and melancholic perspective.”

“The Distance Between Us” opens up with acoustics that go on for the first minute. The song is about being unable to feel anything due to passing the moral event horizon. This song mentions “I veiled the face of what I had become” as if the protagonist is no longer human. This monster in the song has night vision, and it thirsts for blood. There is a theme of freedom that the song has; it makes it seem like being inhuman is liberating. “I would nourish and cultivate Savor, encourage, and celebrate The distance between us”. This theme continues: “Never to belong Forever always one Never to belong Forever always one”. The song ends with the Ihsahn celebrating the distance between him and the listener.