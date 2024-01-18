CHAI Announces Break Up And Final Tour After More Than A Decade As A Band

Home News James Reed January 18th, 2024 - 2:27 PM

Chai performs at day three of Primavera Festival in Los Angeles at Los Angeles State Historic Park on September 18, 2022.

Japanese indie-dance-pop band CHAI have broken up, after over ten years as a band and four albums, including their recently-released self-titled LP on Sub Pop. In a statement, they said they’re going on a final tour of Japan and then parting ways. The band writes:

“First of all, we want to thank everyone for all the support you give us! We are sad to let you know that, following our upcoming Japan tour, CHAI will eternalize NEO KAWAII (=parting ways as a band). To continue our journey of self-love, as CHAI have always said, and to continue to fulfill our own personal visions, we have decided to go our separate ways…Each of the members will continue to represent and spread NEO KAWAII in our own individual ways, so we would greatly appreciate your support in the future too…We love you so much, now and forever We will travel Japan on our last tour to give LOVE to all of our NEO KAWAII BABIES one last time, so let’s have the best time together NEO KAWAII IS FOREVER”

It sounds like the members have other projects on the way, so stay tuned for more on that. Upcoming Japan tour dates here. Bless you, CHAI.