Susanne Sundfør Shares New Song & Video “Alex Sketch Three”

Home News Jordan Rizo January 14th, 2024 - 1:08 PM

TRACKLIST:

01 “Orð vǫlu”

02 “Ashera’s Song”

03 “Blómi”

04 “Rūnā”

05 “Fare Thee Well”

06 “Leikara ljóð”

07 “Alyosha”

08 “Ṣānnu yārru lī”

09 “Náttsǫngr”

10 “Orð hjartans”

Susanne Sundfør has recently shared a new song “Alex Sketch Three”, that without a doubt highlights her talent as a singer and moves the listener with the song’s sentimental video. Although the song is relatively short, it still allows the audience to grasp the undeniably angelic vocals that Sundfør has and her ability to use her singing voice as a vehicle in eliciting emotions from the audience. Although Stereogum mentions how the artist has not released a full-length album in the past, they insinuate that that is about to change with the upcoming album Blómi. Above are the tracks expected to be part of the album, that continue to highlight Sundfør’s talent.

According to Stereogum, the Norwegian artist composed a few new songs for the upcoming short film, For People In Trouble. The story revolves on two people who fall in love while they see a “total societal collapse.” The source also mentions that the short film hasn’t received a lot of publicity, despite screening at festivals. Nevertheless, the singer’s new song, “Alex Sketch Three,” directed by Alex Lawther, includes one of the songs written by Susanne Sundfør.

Stereogum also explains that the director paired the song with footage of the short film. In the video, it is very clear that two young individuals are in love as there are scenes that incorporate their chemistry and enjoyment around each other. Towards the end of the film, the two individuals seem heart broken because despite the love they have for one another, there seems to be external obstacles that do not allow them to enjoy it fully. The touching video was a perfect match for Sundfør’s angelic vocals and soothing singing style. Both the video and the song touches the audience’s hearts with their sentimental aspects.