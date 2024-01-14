Darkest Hour Share “Societal Bile” Video

Home News Jordan Rizo January 14th, 2024 - 12:18 PM

Need to get out of bed and be surrounded with a boost of energy? Well in that case, Darkest Hour is the perfect place to look. The American heavy metal band certainly has a music style that is hard not to get aroused from. With their loud and raspy vocals, the listener cannot help but to feel energetic around the band’s music. Moreover, the strong instrumentation incorporated in their songs sets a lively atmosphere.

According to the press release, the band has recently released their latest single, “Societal Bile”, along with a music video that allows the audience to detect the chemistry the band members have with one another. The entirety of the video is filmed in black and white which gives the viewer the opportunity to focus more on the performance of the band members rather than being distracted by other images. With that being said, the video clearly shows the passion the band members have for their band and music as a whole with their intense facial expressions. It is also noticeable that they play their instruments with a lot of effort in order to create such an energetic atmosphere.

Later, the press release includes a statement made by guitarist Mike Schleibaum, in which he breaks down the significance of the song and the message behind it. In his words, Schleibaum explains, “This song is for survivors….While we all have our own special survival story, this song touches on the bile that immerses us as we navigate this modern life.” He then goes on to explain how the song hopes to encourage individuals to fight for their peace and never allow themselves to be consumed by society and a world which is “at war”. Whether one is a fan of the band or not, there is no doubt that the message behind the song goes deeper than their style of music. In reality, it’s a wonderful and artistic way in which the band members are inspiring people to never give up on themselves and always be authentic to who they really are, and not how they think others may want them to be like.