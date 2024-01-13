Pentagon Negates Fox News’ Claims Taylor Swift Is A Political Asset

Home News Jordan Rizo January 13th, 2024 - 12:13 PM

Taylor Swift’s success has definitely had its price. The singer’s popularity and iconic reputation have sparked new insinuations that stem far away from just typical hate comments. To be specific, NME details how the star’s accomplishments have stirred up a new conspiracy theory where the singer is suspected of being a political asset.

The source shares that the conspiracy theory began with news anchor Jesse Watters publicly questioning the singer’s fame and followed by a rant about whether she could be part of a psychological operation manufactured by the CIA. NME includes a statement that directly questions the authenticity of Swift’s stardom by questioning, “Taylor Swift is the biggest star in the world… but have you ever wondered why or how she blew up like this?”. Furthermore, the insinuation continued by suggesting that the singer was in cahoots with the government by claiming, “The Pentagon psyop unit pitched NATO on turning Taylor Swift into an asset for combating misinformation online”.

Hearing these claims, a spokesperson for The Pentagon shut the bizarre insinuations down by intentionally quoting one the singer’s most famous songs by stating, “As for this conspiracy theory, we are going to shake it off.” Evidently, there is no doubt that fame and popularity come with a price. As luxurious and desirable Swift’s lifestyle may seem, NME provides a decent insight into the reality behind being so successful, and emphasizes the idea that to succeed, one must prepare themselves for some unwanted aspects. Nevertheless, Swift continues to influence the world and create a powerful community through her creative and touching music.