Morrissey Believes His Role In The Smith’s Origin Story Is Being Erased

Home News Jordan Rizo January 13th, 2024 - 12:50 PM

English singer/songwriter Morrissey publicly announces his perspective towards feeling ‘erased’ in The Smith’s origin story. As the lead singer and lyricist of the band, there is no doubt that Morrissey had a strong association with The Smith’s and was a significant contributor to the band’s success and popularity. Nevertheless, despite this, Morrissey confesses his influence feels threatened as he discloses how there’s “an obvious media shift to delete me from being the central essence of The Smiths”.

Stereogum includes Morrissey’s full statement in which he defends his impactful role in the band and draws some comparisons to highlight his importance to the band. For example, Morrissey confidently states, “and so it’s a bit like saying Mick Jagger had nothing to do with the Stone”. As many may know, Jagger was the front man and one of the founding members of the band, Rolling Stones. With that being said, Morrissey intentionally adds that into his statement to emphasize how it is bizarre to not recognize an artist from a particular band that was obviously important and as some might say, “the star”. Just like one cannot mention the band, the Rolling Stones without recalling Jagger, Morrissey alludes to the idea that mentioning The Smiths without his name is just as delusional.

Even more, Stereogum also mentions how Morrissey’s statement was also meant to summarize how no one can deny that Morrissey was “the guy” of The Smiths. The singer’s confidence to publicly reflect on his impact and influence on the band infer that he is proud of his accomplishments, and that he also had an attachment to the band. One cannot blame Morrissey for defending his work, as it is not just anybody that can be a part of such an iconic band and contribute to creating enjoyable and long-lasting music.