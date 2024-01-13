Black Pumas Share New Music Video For “Hello”

Home News Nyah Hamilton January 13th, 2024 - 6:15 PM

Black Pumas has shared a new music video for the song “Hello.” The song that was highly regarded in their new album Chronicles of a Diamond is out now.

Black Pumas, a Grammy-nominated American psychedelic soul band, was formed in 2017 in Austin, Texas. The band comprises singer Eric Burton and guitarist/producer Adrian Quesada, along with a team of talented musicians. They have gained widespread acclaim for their unique sound, which blends together elements of soul, funk, rock, and R&B. Some of their most popular songs include “Colors,” “Fire,” “Black Moon Rising,” and “Know You Better.” Black Pumas’ music is characterized by Eric Burton’s soulful vocals, Adrian Quesada’s distinctive guitar sound, and a tight and groovy rhythm section. They earned the Best New Artist nomination at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Their new single was a great addition to their discography. The song gives off a melodic futuristic vibe, it’s a great song to hold that special love one to and dance too.

According to a press release, “On “Hello,” singer/songwriter/producer Eric Burton and guitarist/producer Adrian Quesada create an otherworldly sound, casting a powerful spell with the track’s sublime synth tones and celestial harmonies (courtesy of Black Pumas background vocalists Lauren Cervantes and Angela Miller). Written by Burton, Quesada put additional touches on the track explaining, “Eric brought in that odd synth loop, and I loved the idea of building a song around something so out of the ordinary for us,” he says. ‘It was probably the most challenging song for me to finish, but mostly because I was completely obsessed with it and needed to get it right.’” The duo have definitely gotten this single right.