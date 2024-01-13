Benny The Butcher Releases New Single “Bron”

Home News Nyah Hamilton January 13th, 2024 - 2:56 PM

Benny The Butcher has released a new single titled “Bron.” This new single is just a taste of the rapper’s new music from his upcoming album, EVERYBODY CAN’T GO, on January 26, 2024. You can pre-save the album here.

Benny The Butcher is a rapper from Buffalo, New York. He is a member of the hip-hop group Griselda and has released several solo albums, including “Tana Talk 3” and “Burden of Proof.” He has released music like “The Plugs I Met” and “The Respected Sopranos” Benny is known for his gritty and raw lyrics, as well as his unique flow. He has collaborated with many artists in the rap industry, such as Conway the Machine, Westside Gunn, Freddie Gibbs, and Rick Ross.

The single is a great homage to the sport of basketball. The single beats and lyrics have an amazing mix together, creating an equal balance between the two.

According to the press release, “The track’s soulful keyboard loop wraps around a thick beat as Benny lyrically muscles his way into the spotlight with a warning, “The Butcher coming!” He leans into a confident and charismatic cadence with bold bars. He affirms, “In my city, I’m King Kong,” and cleverly confides, “I can’t resist all this winning. It’s like me and success built a bond.” The black-and-white visual finds him in a Hapeville, GA school gymnasium at 5am. Local basketball players hit the court, while he raps in the locker room and in the paint. It undeniably evokes the victorious spirit of his rhymes.”