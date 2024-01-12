mxdwn Premiere: Last Dinosaurs Share New Single & Video “N.P.D”

Home News Skyy Rincon January 12th, 2024 - 8:00 AM

Australian indie pop rock band Last Dinosaurs have returned with the release of their latest single entitled “N.P.D.” The song arrived alongside a mesmerizing accompanying music video. The brand new song follows the group’s latest EP Ryu which was released back in November to critical acclaim.

In their own words, the band explains that the song serves as “a parody on the usurer, the sleaze, and the conniving human being.” The lyricism explores these themes explicitly, making for both an undeniably catchy, replayable tune as well as an empowered call for deliberate introspection on behalf of the listener. For example: “Maybe you’re not my friend / Just a means to an end, I just wanna use you to help me out / Pretend to be your friend ain’t it funny how.”

Speaking on the inspiration behind the video, Lachlan Caskey offered, “A narcissistic, psychopathic opportunist walks the streets of Tokyo, he doesn’t catch the train though. The riches of Japan’s economic ‘miracle’ are boundless and so is the imagination of the narcissist to fancy himself a celebrity. He sees himself in every commercial, every music video. Even the legendary Yellow Magic Orchestra, he is sure, is really just him.”

The band previously supported Bad Suns, Foster The People, Florence & The Machine, Foals, Vacations and more on international tours. They have also played at major music festivals including Lollapalooza, Corona Capital and All Things Go alongside the likes of Caroline Polachek, Royal Blood, Dashboard Confessional, Turnstile and IDLES.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz