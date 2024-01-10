Skepta Removes Artwork For Single “Gas Me Up (Diligent)” After Holocaust Comparison Claims

Home News Roy Lott January 10th, 2024 - 9:14 PM

Skepta has released a statement about the claims that are made about the artwork for his upcoming new single references the Holocaust.

In a statement on X today (January 10), the rapper addressed the controversy while talking about the inspiration behind his new material and its accompanying imagery.

“I’ve been waiting to drop ‘Gas Me Up (Diligent)’ since teasing it April last year, worked hard getting the artwork right for my album rollout which is about my parents coming to the UK in the ’80s, Skinhead, Football culture,” he wrote.

He goes on to say that while the cover had “been taken offensively by many”, the interpretation linked to WW2 “was not our plan.” Skepta then confirmed that he had “removed” the artwork and vowed to “be more mindful going forward.”

In another post, Skepta shared a collage of some photographs that inspired “the 1980’s UK story for my album ‘Knife & Fork’” to provide additional context behind the inspiration of the cover art.

