Pissed Jeans Announce New Album Half Divorced For March 2024 Release, Share New Video For “Moving On”

On March 1 rock band Pissed Jeans will release their 6th studio album Half Divorced from Sub Pop and along with the exciting new about the upcoming album, the band has shared their new single “Moving On” from director and frequent collaborator Joe Stakun. Pissed Jeans’s Half Divorced is the follow up to 2017’s Why Love Now, which is an album that took aim at the mundane discomforts of modern life.

The album and its singles received praises from The New York Times, The New Yorker, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, The Guardian, Uncut, Stereogum and more. The twelve songs on Half Divorced skewer the tension between youthful optimism and the sobering realities of adulthood.

Pissed Jeans consists of Matt Korvette (vocals,) Bradley Fry (guitar,) Randy Huth (bass) and Sean McGuinness (drums.) The band’s notorious acerbic sense of humor remains sharper than ever as they dismember some of the joys that contemporary adult life has to offer.

Half Divorced includes the previously mentioned “Moving On,” which is the piss take “Everywhere Is Bad,” shrinking debt to credit ratios in the bracing “Sixty-Two Thousand Dollars in Debt” and the harsh truth-telling in the bruising “Cling to a Poisoned Dream.”

Half Divorced was produced and mixed by Pissed Jeans and Don Godwin with engineering by Mike Petillo at Tonal Park in Takoma Park, Maryland. The album was mastered by Arthur Rizk, who is the co producer and mixer for Why Love Now.

Half Divorced Tracklist