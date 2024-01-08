Lil Nas X Teases New Single With Jesus-Inspired Artwork

Home News Ryan Freund January 8th, 2024 - 5:56 PM

Lil Nas X has just announced new music, this time he is on the cross! The new song titled “J Christ” will be released this Friday, January 12th and the singer says that it is “dedicated to the man who had the greatest comeback of all time” in a social media post. This will be Lil Nas X‘s first music release since 2022 when he released“Late to da Party” (featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again) and “Star Walkin”. The single artwork for the religious-themed track features the star dressed as Jesus Christ laying on a crucifix (via Pitchfork).

MY NEW SINGLE IS DEDICATED TO THE MAN WHO HAD THE GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL TIME! J CHRIST

JANUARY 12, 2024

00:00 EST

BE THERE! pic.twitter.com/JEX6sSTft5 — ✟ (@LilNasX) January 8, 2024



While the singer has been away from music he has not been away from the spotlight entirely as he debuted his film “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero” at the Toronto Film Festival just last year. The film showcases Lil Nas X embarking on his first global tour which supported his debut album in 2021. To fan’s surprise the film will be on HBO on Saturday, January 27th at 8 pm Eastern and will be available to stream on the streaming service Max.