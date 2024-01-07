Tom Morello Of Rage Against The Machine Responds To Green Day’s Critics Over “American Idiot” Lyric Change

Home News Jordan Rizo January 7th, 2024 - 2:09 PM

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez

Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello has once again demonstrated that he is not afraid to use his voice and speak out about what he feels is important. Recently, Morello changed the lyrics of the infamous song, “American Idiot”, to publicly express his feelings about the former president, Donald Trump. The lyric change certainly came with its fair criticism and commentary from people, which Morello responds to with no hesitation.

According to NME, the lyric change was evident when the words of the 2004 track switched from its original, “I’m not part of a redneck agenda” to “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda”. As the source further explains, MAGA is referring to “make America great again” which is a direct correlation to Donald Trump and his presidential slogan. Without a doubt, Morello utilized his music as a creative tool in revealing his political perspective and admitting he is not a fan of Donald Trump.

NME further details how Morello received backlash and criticism from Green Day’s decision in which urged rock bands to steer away from political topics. In a mocking and sarcastic tone, Morello responds to the criticism and takes to X/Twitter to write “is that so?”. Although it is clear that the lyric change made by Morello was not pleasing to everyone, Morello seems to continue to be firm with his decision to use his music to discuss political issues that he views as significant.