Iggy Azalea Announces She Is “Not Going To Finish” Her Album

On January 3, Iggy Azalea took to X/Twitter to reveal that she does not plan to finish her album, and she goes on to explain her reasoning while also giving her fans some hope. Although in her post the artist acknowledges some fans may be upset, she continues to emphasize how her main priority is being authentic with herself, and following a path that is a true calling for her.

This is gonna be long….

so only bother reading if you love me.

(If you still bother anyway you’re a weirdo who has been warned. 🤷‍♀️😂) I’ve always been someone who finds my joy in being creative & seeing my ideas come to life.

For a long time I used music to deliver my big… — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) January 3, 2024

In her statement, Azalea explains, “In truth what I’ve known for a long time is that I feel more passionately about design and creative direction than I do about songwriting. To many of you that’s no shock to read. It shows in my work. Haha!” Azalea is openly sharing her true passion and committing herself to live a life that she truly desires. With the use of humor, the artist alleviates some tension and also grants her fans some closure in knowing that even if it is not through music, she plans to continue utilizing her creativity in the world.

According to NME, back in August of 2022, the artist had stated how she would be returning to music after announcing in 2021 that she planned to take some years off. NME also includes a past statement made by Azalea that truly matches her confidence and strong personality. Preparing people for her return to music, the artist wrote “I’m coming back. Cry about it”. In this sense, it is clear that although Azalea thought about returning and made some steps in her music career, time allowed her to navigate her true desires and feelings, and she ultimately decided to choose a different route to express her passion for creativity.