French Montana Wins Copyright Lawsuit Over “Ain’t Worried About Nothin”

French Montana’s song, “Ain’t Worried About Nothin”, ironically put him in a worrisome situation. To be specific, the rapper found himself in a copyright lawsuit where he was allegedly accused of “ripping off” another artist’s song. Although Montana won the copyright lawsuit, the victory was through pure technicality, and still left room for commentary on the Moroccan-American rapper.

According to Billboard, Montana was accused of ripping off producer Eddie Lee Richardson’s instrumental song, “Hood Pushing Weight”. In more detail, the source shares how the rapper was blamed for illegally-sampling the small Chicago hip-hop producer on his song, “Ain’t Worried About Nothin”. Although the accusations remained stern on Richardson’s behalf, the judge ruled that Montana didn’t technically infringe the rights owned by the producer. Billboard includes the judge’s statement which quotes, “The mere fact that the songs may share certain musical elements is simply not enough for a jury to conclude that such sampling actually occurred”.

Through the judge’s statement and final conclusion, the lawsuit was dropped and Montana won against the accusations of copyright infringement. Nevertheless, because the rapper won through a technicality, some may sympathize with Richardson and his perspective on feeling like he is getting ripped-off from his own music, being a smaller artist than Montana himself. In fact, the judge sympathizes with him and mentions how “imitation is flattery”, which without a doubt is a way to encourage Richardson to continue with his music, because it is certainly being recognized by others.