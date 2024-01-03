Olivia Rodrigo Performing Live at Madison Square Garden on April 6th & 7th

Home News Natalie Unger January 3rd, 2024 - 2:05 PM

Olivia Rodrigo will be making her stop on the “Guts World Tour” in New York City this spring, with two concerts on April 6th and 7th at Madison Square Gardens.

Rodrigo is an American singer-songwriter and actress who catapulted to fame in recent years with her breakout hit, “Driver’s License,” which became a viral sensation. Her career commenced as a young actress, featuring in Bizaardvark (2016–2019) and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019–2022).

Since the release of her debut album, Sour, Rodrigo has become a prominent figure in the spotlight, securing three Grammy Awards. Her latest album, Guts, has also garnered positive acclaim, solidifying her status as an impressive sophomore artist.

Despite her early career, Rodrigo has showcased exceptional talent and received notable recognition. She was honored with the Entertainer of the Year award by Time Magazine in 2021 and named Woman of the Year by Billboard in 2022.

Don’t miss the opportunity to witness Olivia Rodrigo’s live performance at Madison Square Garden on April 6th and 7th. Secure your tickets at stubhub.com.