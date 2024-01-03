G.Love & Special Sauce’s Self-Titled 30th Anniversary Album Announced For January 2024 Release Featuring 11 Previously Unreleased Tracks

Home News Roy Lott January 3rd, 2024 - 7:26 PM

G. Love & Special Sauce has announced that they will be re-releasing their debut album, remastered and newly expanded for its 30th anniversary

G. Love & Special Sauce (30th Anniversary Expanded Edition) will be available on all streaming, download and digital music partners Friday, January 12. “Cold Beverage – Live at the Knitting Factory, NYC, NY – 7/20/1994,” which is a previously unreleased live version of the classic album’s breakout track, has been newly remastered and is available today.

this newly remastered and expanded edition of their debut boasts 11 live recordings recorded over two sweltering sets at the renowned Knitting Factory in New York City in July of 1994. These captured smoking performances, heard for the first time on this release, anticipates the formidable live draw G. Love & Special Sauce remain to this day, as countless attendees of the beloved mid-‘90s alt-rock H.O.R.D.E. tour (and beyond) can attest.

The band will keep the brotherly love going in 2024 with a 41-date tour of North America kicking off in St. Louis, MO on January 11 and continuing through March 16. (On these dates, longtime collaborator Chuck Treece will be sitting in on drums.) Tickets are available via the band’s website.