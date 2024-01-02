Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine & The Alchemist Release New Album Hall Nash 2

Home News Didi Onwuanyi January 2nd, 2024 - 8:49 PM

According to stereogum, rap artists West Side Gunn and Conway the Machine released their new album named Hall Nash 2. Although the album was just released, it features music spanning back to 2016. The collaboration came off the heels of the duo’s first album, Hall and Nash. Although some of the songs on the project have been released throughout the years through various mediums.

The album features the same organic grit and cleverness that West Side Gunn and Conway the Machine deliver whether together or apart. Alchemist returns as a producer on this album again and delivers production quality some only hope to achieve. Each beat carries its own unique sound, yet aids in highlighting the lyrical delivery and cleverness of West Side Gunn and Conway the Machine.

The 9 song album has one feature from rapper ScHoolboy Q on “Fork In The Pot.” The Alchemists’ production develops a hard hitting canvas for all three rappers to shine. The song’s production skips the introduction and lands you right in the middle of a sound mindfield, perfectly accompanying the raps of Gunn and Conway, and ScHoolboy Q melts perfectly into the mix.

The album starts strong with “Introduction,” a perfect beginning to introduce the soundscape and lyrical performance that the album will contain. The full list of songs on the album are listed below.

Hall Nash 2 tracklist

Introduction Ray Mysterio Fork In The Pot Michelangelo 94 Ghost Shit Pete VS Andre F**k & Get High Judas Hell & Nash 2