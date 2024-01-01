Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan Performs At A Very Chicago New Year

Home News James Reed January 1st, 2024 - 6:56 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Chicagoans and anyone who watches Chicago’s WGN-TV growing up may remember Bozo The Clown, the longstanding children’s TV character popularized by the late Larry Harmon. Real Bozo aficionados may also remember Wizzo The Wizard, a side character portrayed by Marshall Brodien. Among those names is Chicago native Billy Corgan, who once again performed live from his Highland Park tea shop Madame ZuZu’s for NBC Chicago’s A Very Chicago New Year broadcast this year.

Saturday on TikTok, Corgan, his wife, and business partner Chloe Mendel teased an appearance from Wizzo and a special new song from Corgan at the NYE show. As Corgan said, Brodien’s son still appears as Wizzo, and Corgan wrote a new Wizzo song in his name. It’s a playful, circus-esque tune that suggests Corgan does not take himself nearly as seriously as he used to. Watch a clip of the performance below.

Recently, The Smashing Pumpkins performed on Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade. Corgan has shared that he grew up going to Disneyland. Fans were shocked and found it odd to see the provocative alternative band sponsoring the company. The band replied to their audience on social media with a short clip of Corgan at Disney World. Corgan said “Happy Holidays and rock on”.