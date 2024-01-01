Lewis Capaldi Releases Extended Version Of Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, Shares Health Update

Home News Ryan Freund January 1st, 2024 - 7:00 PM

Lewis Capaldi is bearing good news as he has just announced that he will be releasing an extended version of his album Broken By Desire to be Heavenly Sent. According to NME The album originally released in May will have an extra 5 tracks on the new extended version.

The singer also has good news involving updates on his health which involves a mental health break he has been on since his set in Glastonbury last June. He shared in a post that he was grateful for the response from fans. Adding that “ the support was like nothing I’ve ever experienced and has made me more excited than ever to return to doing what I love at some point in the not too distant future”. He also opened up that he was scared to share his second album with fans and his mind is blown that the songs are resonating with people.

a wee update, happy new year x pic.twitter.com/w0MzXgtTtX — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) December 31, 2023



Additionally, Capaldi gave insight into the recent vocal difficulties he experienced including the time he struggled during his performance at The Pyramid Stage. Which led to him canceling all of his shows leading up to his Glastonbury set in the summer. Even if Capaldi has unfortunately been dealing with these recent health struggles, his video for ‘Wish You The Best’ was also recently named the sixth most watched video on YouTube in 2023.