Jack White Appears To Tease New Music In Instagram Post -Story should be about Jack White posting to Instagram with a short snippet of a possible new song

Ryan Freund January 1st, 2024 - 7:43 PM

Photo Cedit: Raymond Flotat

2024 is looking like it is going to be a good year for those who are fans of Jack White. The Detroit rocker just shared a new snippet of music. The title of the song or release date is not stated as there are no details included in the post. The short video clip showcases the color blue which is associated with Jack White’s solo work.

When White comes back to music this year as anticipated he will only have taken a year-long break in between releases as his most recent projects Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive were released in 2022. His most recent appearances this past year involved a prolific supporting world tour and a thunderous performance on SNL in early 2023 (via consequence). It will be interesting to see what this upcoming year looks like for White!