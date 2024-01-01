A Look Back: The Velvet Underground Play 1969 Dallas Peace Day

Home News James Reed January 1st, 2024 - 2:00 PM

As Dangerous Minds points out, film of Velvet Underground was played at Dallas Peace Day, a Vietnam War protest that happened on October 15, 1969, has been excavated. The footage is part of a collection of hundreds of videos, most of them unmarked and unidentified, in the holdings of the G. William Jones Film & Video Collection at the SMU Library archives.

The band were in Dallas for a week of performances and were one of many artists, including Lou Rawls, to play the Peace Day protest. G. William Jones Film & Video Collection uploaded a few long clips from the protest, which includes the band performing “I’m Waiting for the Man,” “Beginning to See the Light,” and “I’m Set Free,” and there’s an interview with Sterling Morrison as well. The sound is muffled but it is captivating nonetheless. They also uploaded silent b-roll footage which has more of VU. Watch those, with the points The Velvet Underground appear cued up, below.

Velvet Underground found their audience when artist Andy Warhol spotted them and set them up at the factory, his Manhattan studio. They became labeled as groundbreaking musicians as they reversed the stereotypical rock band as they took the world. The staying power of the of the band stems from their songs and style, which has been copied by rockers ever since their debut. They didn’t care what you thought as they could barely stand each other.



