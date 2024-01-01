A.G. Cook Shares Dynamic New Single “Silver Thread, Golden Needle”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 1st, 2024 - 7:18 PM

According to stereogum.com, last year kept artist A.G. Cook busy with the release of Another Pobbles Christmas EP under the name Pobbles, as well as his project Thy Slaughter with Easyfun sharing the album Soft Rock. Now the popular producer is kicking 2024 with a mind dazzling song “Silver Thread Gold Needle,” which sputters and buzzes the air with killer music for nearly 10 minutes.

Also “Silver Thread Gold Needle” does not need any lyrics or sharp instrumentation because the electronic creates a catchy and poppy vibe that can cause some people dance while listening. Also the computerized voices brings a melodic 80s vibe that contributes to the dance floor theme.

On “Silver Thread Gold Needle,” A.G. Cook displays how passionate he is with music and hopefully the tune is a sign of more promising new music.