Bronze Statue Of Shakira Unveiled In Colombian Hometown

Home News Jordan Rizo December 31st, 2023 - 1:43 PM

Shakira’s hips don’t lie, and neither does the love and loyalty her hometown has for her. As a way to show appreciation, admiration and adoration for Shakira, a statue of the Columbian singer has been unveiled in her hometown of Barranquilla, Columbia. According to NME and their descriptions, the statue is a pretty massive symbol of the singer’s success and her ability to touch hearts.

For example, NME details how the statue is 21.3 ft tall and includes the singer’s signature move, which of course is her turning hips that became nationwide news in her popular hit, ‘Hips Don’t Lie’. Moreover, at the foot of the statue, Shakira’s fandom praises her for having “hips that do not lie, a unique talent and a voice that moves masses”. Without a doubt, the Columbian singer’s individuality, unique voice and dance moves have made her one of the most successful and adored artists of all time. Barranquilla’s decision to unveil a statue in her honor proves their affection towards her, and also alludes to the idea that they are proud to have someone like Shakira represent them.

NME mentions how the statue was unveiled on Tuesday, December 26, which most likely adds on to Shakira’s wonderful Christmas gift and the holiday spirit of love and appreciation. To recognize Barranquilla as well as the rest of her fans, Shakira took to social media to post a picture with her parents standing next to her statue. In Spanish, she comments on how she feels tremendous joy in her mom being able to see the statue on her birthday, and discloses how her heart feels overwhelmed with joy.