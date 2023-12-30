RIP: Bram Inscore; Collaborator of Beck, Rina Sawayama, Twin Shadow, Dead At 41

Home News Nyah Hamilton December 30th, 2023 - 6:42 PM

Bram Inscore has reportedly passed at the age of 41. Bram Inscore is a Los Angeles-based musician, producer, and composer. He has worked with various artists across different genres, including Beck, Troye Sivan, and Perfume Genius. Inscore was also a member of the band Twin Shadow. In addition to his work in the music industry, he has composed music for film and television, including the Netflix series “Dear White People.” He released his debut EP, “The Art of Escape,” in 2017, which features his unique blend of electronic and organic instrumentation.

According to a press release, “ ‘It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Bram Inscore, who ended his life after a hard fought battle with depression. Bram was a “musician’s musician,” a producer, composer and multi- instrumentalist, who lent his talents to artists such as Beck, Troye Sivan and BTS. Selfless as a human and generous as a collaborator, he ingeniously served the music but never his own ego. Deep compassion and dry wit were embedded into everything he did, though he never sought praise or approval. He was truly a unique spirit and though his soul has left his body, it will live forever in his music.’ From his family, wife and friends.”

May we all keep Inscore’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.