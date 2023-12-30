Lil Nas X Teases New Self-Directed Music Video

Home News Jordan Rizo December 30th, 2023 - 1:49 PM

wrote AND directed my own music video for the first time. excited for y’all to see. it’s the best one yet! ⛪️ — ✟ (@LilNasX) December 28, 2023

Lil Nas X has given his fans more reasons to look forward to the new year. In a recent post, the rapper took to X to tease his fans on his upcoming plans. In the post, Lil Nas X reveals that for the first time, he wrote and directed a music video all by himself, and included emojis surrounding the same theme, foreshadowing the visuals one could expect. Without a doubt, the rapper shows his excitement and enthusiasm to share his work with his fans, and confesses that “it is the best one yet”.

According to NME news, Lil Nas X has teased fans on an upcoming album in the past, which would be a follow-up on his 2021 album, ‘Montero’. The source includes a statement from the rapper which shows his passion for music, and his desire to hint at his fans to expect great things from him. For example, the rapper stated, “I could easily just release music but I have to build moments around this shit. I have to go bigger than before.”. In an admirable manner, the rapper indicates that he takes his time with his music, and he is truly dedicated to doing great things with his passion.

Moreover, NME also includes a statement in which Lil Nas X describes his expectations for his upcoming music. Answering a question regarding his plans to go back to Toronto, Lil Nas X passionately voices, “I want to drop this good-ass, fire-ass music first, and then I’m gonna be back out there,” The way he describes his future music would make anyone excited to hear it, especially with his previous hits and successful history with music.