Jackson 5’s Jermaine Jackson Sued For Alleged Sexual Assault

Robyn Violanda December 29th, 2023 - 10:30 PM

Jermaine Jackson, the singer, songwriter, and member of the Jackson 5 is being sued for alleged sexual assault. Rita Barrett claims that Jackson allegedly sexually assaulted her in 1988. According to Stereogum, Barrett filed a lawsuit at the Los Angeles Superior Court on December 27. She is also suing Jermaine L. Jackson Music Productions, Inc. and Work Records, Inc. on the claims of alleged sexual battery, alleged battery, alleged sexual assault and alleged negligence. Barrett and her husband, Ben Barrett, have friendly and business relations with Motown Records founder, Berry Gordy.

In 1988, Jackson was with the label, Motown Records, when the rest of the Jackson 5 had already left. Jackson was married to Hazel Gordy, but they were divorced the same year due to his infidelity.

According to the lawsuit, Barrett claims that Jackson showed up to her home in the spring of 1988, unannounced and allegedly forced his way inside. The lawsuit claims he then allegedly sexually assaulted her, describing the experience as violent and fearful. The suit also claims that Barrett reported the alleged assault to Gordy, who was connected to Jackson through Motown Records and were in-laws at the time. Allegedly, Gordy supported Jackson and allegedly helped in allegedly concealing and allegedly covering up the alleged sexual abuse, in lieu of helping Barrett.

It was confirmed earlier this year that the son of Jermaine Jackson, Jaafar Jackson, would play the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, in a biopic.