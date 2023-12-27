Mike Portnoy Plays Dream Theater’s “Pull Me Under” For First Time In 13 Years

Home News Roy Lott December 27th, 2023 - 8:25 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Mike Portnoy recently rejoined Dream Theater after nearly 13 years with the band. The drummer did a playthrough of Dream Theater’s “Pull Me Under” in a new tutorial video.

The video is part of a video package for the instructional drum platform Drumeo, which filmed the series with Portnoy just weeks after he announced his return to Dream Theater.

“I had such a blast at Drumeo!” enthused Portnoy on Facebook. “We filmed sooo much content that will slowly be revealed over the coming months …here’s the first of MANY songs/videos to come! I hadn’t played this song in over 13 years! The song that started it all for us…”

As far as the band’s future, it is still in the early stages of new getting material soon. In a Q&A, a fan had asked Portnoy about a follow-up to 1999’s Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From A Memory. “We haven’t talked about it yet, but that would be the obvious thing” he said. “But maybe because it’s the obvious thing, we wouldn’t do it. But you never know… It definitely would be fun to do, but I think, uh… I don’t know. We’re gonna start from scratch and reconnect and just go into the studio and live together.”

Dream Theater’s latest album is their 2021 album A View from the Top of the World.

