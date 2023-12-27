Black Flag Announce Winter 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Roy Lott December 27th, 2023 - 6:58 PM

Black Flag has announced a 2024 leg of their “My War” tour. The trek will see the legendary punk rock band perform their influential 1984 album “My War” in its entirety as well as their other hits throughout their discography. It is set to kick off on January 2 in Portland, OR with additional stops in San Francisco, Pioneertown, Salt Lake City and Kansas City before concluding on March 24 in Austin, TX. Tickets are on sale now. See the full list of dates below.

Black Flag was formed in 1976 in Hermosa Beach, California and is dubbed as the first American hardcore band. The band currently has seven studio albums and two live albums which were all released on Ginn’s independent label, SST Records. The 2024 edition of the band consists of founding guitarist Greg Ginn, singer Mike Vallely and a rhythm section of Harley Duggan and Charles Wiley.