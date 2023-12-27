Black Flag Announce Winter 2024 North American Tour Dates

Black Flag has announced a 2024 leg of their “My War” tour. The trek will see the legendary punk rock band perform their influential 1984 album “My War” in its entirety as well as their other hits throughout their discography. It is set to kick off on January 2 in Portland, OR with additional stops in San Francisco, Pioneertown, Salt Lake City and Kansas City before concluding on March 24 in Austin, TX. Tickets are on sale now. See the full list of dates below.
Black Flag was formed in 1976 in Hermosa Beach, California and is dubbed as the first American hardcore band. The band currently has seven studio albums and two live albums which were all released on Ginn’s independent label, SST Records. The 2024 edition of the band consists of founding guitarist Greg Ginn, singer Mike Vallely and a rhythm section of Harley Duggan and Charles Wiley.
Black Flag Tour Dates:
12/29 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
12/30 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
01/01 – Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club
01/02 – Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
01/03 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon
01/05 – San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge
01/06 – Santa Cruz, CA – Vets Hall
01/07 – Palmdale, CA – Transplants Brewing Co
01/10 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
01/11 – Hesperia, CA – Wheelhouse
01/12 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory OC
01/13 – Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater
01/14 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall
01/17 – Sparks, NV – Ranch House
01/18 – Morro Bay, CA – The Siren
01/19 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriets
01/20 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee
01/21 – El Paso, TX – Rockhouse
03/07 – Boise, ID – Revolution Center
03/08 – Salt Lake City, UT – Liquid Joes
03/09 – Denver, CO – Oriental Theater
03/10 – Ft. Collins, CO – The Coast
03/12 – Colorado Springs, CO – Sunshine Studios
03/14 – McHenry, IL – The Vixen
03/15 – Joliet, IL – The Forge
03/16 – Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall
03/18 – Des Moines, IA – XBK
03/19 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
03/20 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads
03/21 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
03/22 – Lubbock, TX – Jake’s
03/23 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
03/24 – Austin, TX – Come and Take It