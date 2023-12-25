OneRepublic Share New Video For “Dear Santa”

In the press release Rob Matousek, American Greetings Executive Director said: “We are so excited for the opportunity to collaborate with OneRepublic to help launch ‘Dear Santa’ by bringing digital greetings and music together in our Creatacard collection for their fans and our members.”
OneRepublic is comprised of singer/songwriter and lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, keys Brian Willett, bassist, cellist Brent Kutzle and drummer Eddie Fisher. The band released their debut set Dreaming Out Loud in 2007. The release included the 20mm selling smash single “Apologize,” which shattered digital sales and airplay records worldwide and received a Grammy nomination.
Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz