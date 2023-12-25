OneRepublic Share New Video For “Dear Santa”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 25th, 2023 - 8:30 AM

GRammy nominated band, OneRepublic released the video for their new original Christmas track, “Dear Santa.” The new claymation video was directed, designed, sculpted, built, composed, animated and edited by animator Dr. Oz. The video features each band member in Santa’s workshop as they strive to make a Christmas miracle and bring a couple back together. The track was originally released to kick off the holiday season back in October.

OneRepublic have released their limited 12 inch vinyl pressing of the new 2023 holiday single. Pressed on Red Translucent Vinyl with a Fir Tree Scented Sleeve and available here . The band has also partnered with leading greeting card producer American Greetings to offer four customizable digital greeting cards in support of “Dear Santa” and to celebrate the festive holiday season. Dear Santa digital greeting cards are available here

In the press release Rob Matousek, American Greetings Executive Director said: “We are so excited for the opportunity to collaborate with OneRepublic to help launch ‘Dear Santa’ by bringing digital greetings and music together in our Creatacard collection for their fans and our members.”

OneRepublic is comprised of singer/songwriter and lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, keys Brian Willett, bassist, cellist Brent Kutzle and drummer Eddie Fisher. The band released their debut set Dreaming Out Loud in 2007. The release included the 20mm selling smash single “Apologize,” which shattered digital sales and airplay records worldwide and received a Grammy nomination.

