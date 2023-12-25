Bernice Shares New Cover Of “Drink To The Hollyberry”

Home News James Reed December 25th, 2023 - 1:03 AM

In April, Canadian indie pop icon Bernice released their latest album Cruisin’. Every year during the holiday season, they share a unique take of a carol, like last year’s French Christmas carol “ça bergers, assemblons​-​nous.” Today, they released their idiosyncratic, synthy take on “Drink To The Hollyberry.” Hear it below.

Ken and Lisa Theriots version of “Drink to the Holly Berry” is optimistic and cheerful; they sing about the indulgence of the holiday spirit and how there’s plenty of it to be shared. There are several references to alcohol; this gives the song hedonistic influences. Despite this, the duo tells the listener not to indulge too much. Lyrics like “Refreshment is all that we need” and “we won’t ask for gold” are humbling and encourage the gift of giving. In addition, there is a reference to Jesus near the end: “The Lord sees the good that you do!”

Bernice version is more abstract; it sounds like a mix of autotune and the song begins in media res. The themes of family and spreading joy are still prevalent; she sings of coming together in the beginning. Some parts are difficult to hear because the instrumental shadows the lyrics. There are parts that repeat themselves; such as mentions of mistletoe and being humble. This take on the carol is more spontaneous, robotic even. However, its tone sounds optimistic and carries the Christmas spirit.