Black Veil Brides Announce Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Rick Schneider December 24th, 2023 - 11:22 PM

According to Blabbermouth, The Black Veil Brides will be trying to Set the World on Fire with their upcoming U.S. tour. The month-long “Bleeders” tour will feature special guests as support acts such as Creeper, Dark Divine and GhostKid.

The tour will kick off on the 25th of April at the Fillmore in San Francisco, California. The tour will progress into cities such as Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Denver, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Chicago, Green Bay, Detroit, Albany, Boston, Richmond, Raleigh, Daytona Beach, Atlanta, New York City, Philadelphia, Columbus, Houston, Dallas and Tempe. The trek will be wrapping up on the 25th of May at the Belasco in LA.

Black Veil Brides Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

4/25 – San Francisco, CA – Fillmore

4/27 – Las Vegas, NV – Sick New World

4/28 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

4/29 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theater

4/30 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

5/02 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore

5/03 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall*

5/04 – Green Bay, WI – Epic

5/05 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Theater

5/07 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

5/08 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

5/09 – Richmond, VA – The National

5/10 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

5/12 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville

5/13 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater

5/15 – New York, NY – Palladium Times Square

5/16 – Philadelphia, PA – Fillmore

5/17 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple

5/18 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

5/20 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

5/21 – Houston, TX – RISE

5/22 – Dallas, TX – The Factory

5/24 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

5/25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco