Maynard James Keenan Calls Canadian Fan Out For Using Phone During Tool Show: “Don’t Be American”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

It is a pretty safe bet to assume that Maynard James Keenan of Tool is against cell phone usage at his shows. Although performances and concerts are normally crowded with cell phones and people recording what they are experiencing, the American singer was not afraid to speak his mind. In a recent Canadian performance, Keenan showed evident frustration at a particular fan who was using his cellphone during the show.

According to Loudwire, a particular Canadian fan was recording the performance and using their phone’s flashlight, which grasped Keenan’s attention (and not in a good way). During the performance, the source shares how Keenan had repeated himself numerous times to this specific fan, and commented on his dislike for his cell phone usage. To be specific, Loudwire details the rock band singer’s response stating, ““Take the light off dickhead”, “Take the light off”, “Don’t be American,” and lastly “Turn it off dickhead”.

Without a doubt, through these responses it is clear to note Keenan’s frustration with that fan, as well as his confidence to speak his mind in situations that others probably wouldn’t. Although some may find Keenan’s response aggressive and harsh, in his defense, the band had previously mentioned their annoyance and dislike for cellphones during shows. Keeping that in mind, in the moment Keenan was merely emphasizing what had already been communicated to fans in the past, and showing his sincere perspective. In the future, fans can use this as a lesson for themselves and either come to the show respecting the performers’ wishes, or skip out if they feel their phone is too tempting.