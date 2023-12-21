Zach Bryan set to perform at Barclays Center on March 27th and 28th

Home News Natalie Unger December 21st, 2023 - 5:20 PM

Photo Credit: Bailey DeSchutter

Come experience the magic of Zach Bryan live at Barclays Center on March 27th and 28th.

Zach Bryan, an Oklahoma native and acclaimed American country singer, reportedly began his journey into adulthood by enlisting in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17, following in his father’s footsteps, where he served for seven years.

Launching his career on a YouTube channel, Bryan shared videos of himself performing songs he had written, recorded by friends on their iPhones. His track, “Heading South,” became a viral sensation on YouTube, marking a turning point in his musical trajectory.

In 2020, Bryan released his first EP, “Quiet, Heavy Dreams,” and the following year, he secured a deal with Warner Records. His latest album, self-titled “Zach Bryan,” received widespread acclaim, earning multiple Grammy nominations this year.

Known for his dynamic country music and emotionally charged lyrics, Zach Bryan's live shows offer an intimate and remarkable experience.