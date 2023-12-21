Enslaved Share New Live Rendition Of “Sequence”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 21st, 2023 - 4:09 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Enslaved are proud to reveal their single and video for “Sequence – Live” in honor of the Winter Solstice. The track is originally comes from the band’s 2020 record Utgard, which sees a live recording detailing a new interpretation of the song, with nuanced accompaniment by fellow psychedelic Norwegian band Shaman Elephant.

This extraordinary performance took place during the 2021 Winter Solstice, through the stunning streaming event The Otherworldly Big Band Experience. The Otherworldly Big Band Experience was an Enslaved show like none other.

It was the band‘s biggest and boldest project to date. The show had a colossal, kaleidoscopic stage show featuring a stellar setlist covering Enslaved’s career, both past and present. Including some tracks that were never previously performed live.

In other news, Enslaved recently announced a UK and European headline tour for Spring 2024. The 16 date run will take place in March 2024, taking the band across 10 different countries, with support coming from British post-hardcore quartet Svalbard and US metal band Wayfarer.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat