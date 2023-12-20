Low’s Mimi Parker Honored With New Tribute Album Your Voice Is Not Enough Featuring Midwife, Have A Nice Life, Planning For Burial & More

Home News Ryan Freund December 20th, 2023 - 9:36 PM

The new album Your Voice is Not Enough is a tribute to the band Low. According to a recent press release, the project started as a project born out of a conversation with Planning For Burial’s Thom Wasluck and The Flenser. The album is inspired by the “nuanced beauty” of Lows discography which ended up bringing together Flesner and friends.

Unfortunately, this compilation was put together before the tragic passing of Mimi Parker. To honor her legacy, The Flesner & Friends decided to dedicate the album to her memory. Which they say is celebrating the profound impact she left on the music world.

This tribute album will feature eight cover songs by Flenser artists and friends and many other guests. The project will feature Cremation Lily, Holy Water, Midwife and Amulets, Drowse Lula Asplund, Kathryn Mohr, Planning for Burial, Have A Nice Life, and Allison Lorenzen. The musician Allison Lorenzo adds her “darkwave dream pop sound” to the project while “exploring a minimal approach to acutely felt noise pop”.

Your Voice Is Not Enough Tracklist: