Isaiah Rashad at The Masonic on February 2

Home News Jacob Silverman December 20th, 2023 - 9:03 PM

Rapper Isaiah Rashad has announced a US tour in celebration of the 10 year anniversary of his breakout EP, Cilvia Demo. He will be making a stop in San Francisco at The Masonic on February 2.

Rashad is originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee and broke onto the hip-hop scene in 2012 when he performed alongside Juicy J, Joey Badass, and Smoke DZA on the Smoker’s Club Tour. He is a founding member of Tennessee hip-hop collective, The House, and is signed to California based label, Top Dawg Entertainment known more commonly as TDE.

Rashad’s debut EP, Cilvia Demo, released on January 28, 2014, and peaked at number 40 on the Billboard 200. The project was followed up with his debut full-length album, The Sun’s Tirade, in 2016 and most recently, The House is Burning, in 2021. While Rashad is sparse in his release schedule, each of his projects has garnered universal critical acclaim and built him a dedicated fanbase.

Rashad is known for his lyrics about drugs, depression, and family. His unique style of rapping allows him to melt onto a wide variety of production styles and invoke feelings of nostalgia for listeners.

Marketed as a celebration of “the demo that started this journey,” Rashad’s upcoming tour is sure to please old and new fans alike. Catch him at The Masonic on February 2. Tickets are available here

Location: The Masonic

Address: 1111 California Street, San Francisco, CA, 94108

Show Time: 8:00 p.m.

Doors Open: 7:00 p.m.

Ticket Price: $75.00-$216.00