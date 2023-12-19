Stephen and Damian Marley Performing at Brooklyn Paramount on Mar. 27

Stephen and Damian Marley are set to captivate the audience with their extraordinary performance at Brooklyn Paramount on March 27. The iconic duo is poised to deliver an unforgettable show.

Damian Marley, affectionately known as Jr. Gong, is the youngest son of the reggae legend Bob Marley. Born to Bob Marley and Cindy Breakspeare, a renowned Jamaican musician celebrated for her jazz compositions, Damian embarked on his musical journey under his father’s label, Tuff Gong. Unlike his father, Damian focused more on deejaying than singing. His second studio album, “Halfway Tree,” earned him the prestigious 2002 Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album. Co-produced by Damian

Marley and his half-brother Stephen Marley, the album stands as a testament to their musical prowess.

Stephen Marley, also recognized as Raggamuffin, holds the distinction of being the second eldest son of Bob Marley and Rita Marley. Throughout his lifetime, Stephen has garnered eight Grammy Awards, both for his collaborations with Damian Marley and independently alongside his brother Ziggy Marley and their group, Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers.

This performance promises to be a remarkable showcase of the beautiful and dynamic music and lyrics that define the artistic brilliance of Stephen and Damian Marley. Secure your tickets now at

for an evening filled with musical magic.