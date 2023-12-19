Noah Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Share New Renditions Of Oasis’ “Going Nowhere” & “The Masterplan”

Home News James Reed December 19th, 2023 - 4:52 PM

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds unveil two new versions of the classic Oasis songs “Going Nowhere” and “The Masterplan” recorded at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios. The video for “The Masterplan” is available to watch here, and the “Going Nowhere” video is available here. Both songs are available to listen to now here.

“The Masterplan” and “Going Nowhere” have become centerpieces in Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ recent live sets to a joyful response. The original recorded versions of both tracks appear on Oasis’ B-sides album The Masterplan, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, re-entering the UK Official Albums Chart at No. 2 in November.

Oasis “The masterplan” is a song that takes it’s time. The instrumental makes the listener comfortable before diving into the lyrics. There is a sense of patience in this song, and Oasis tells the listener not to fear anything. “You know they’re gonna go // Which way they wanna go // All we know is that we don’t know // How it’s gonna be”. Despite not knowing the future, this song tells the auditor to take risks in life. It seems that there are Christian elements in the song; near the end. The song says “Life on the other hand // Won’t make you understand // We’re all part of a masterplan”. This seems to be inspired by how people say God has plans for us.

Noel Gallagher’s High-Flying Birds “The masterplan” is identical to the original with some differences. There is emphasis on some lines, specifically “And as they land upon the shore // Tell them not to fear no more // Say it loud and sing it proud today”. Gallagher says it loud and sings it proud, and his stanzas remain prevalent. The difference between this song and the original is that everything sounds a bit more booming. You can hear the bass being a lot more expressive here. Sometimes the lyrics are shrouded in the instrumental. The themes of taking chances and not fearing the future remain true within this cover, and the delivery of each line comes off slightly stronger than the original. In addition, there are “ooos” and “ahs” that appear unlike the original song.

Oasis “Going nowhere” is a song about someone, presumably a lover, who is disappointed in their partner’s life choices. “Hate the way that you’ve taken back // Everything you’ve given to me“. The protagonist is very wealthy and is bored of their life (because it’s very easy to them). There are pauses between every two lines; this song takes its time with it’s delivery. It gets louder in the second verse. There are nihilistic themes in the song; the main character says they’re going nowhere and growing older. In the end, they feel bad because “life feels so tame”.

Noel Gallagher’s Hogh Flying Bird’s “Going nowhere” matches the original in terms of timing, but the instrumental is very different. It sounds more optimistic despite the song’s concerning themes. Gallagher’s singing makes the listener forget the song’s nihilistic tone. The singing and the instrumental are more in line; the auditor can hear them both clearly. It’s worth noting that Gallaghers version is slightly faster than the original; it keeps it more upbeat.

