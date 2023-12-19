Johnny Marr Warns Fans Of Unauthorized AI Generated Voice Messages

Home News James Reed December 19th, 2023 - 3:37 PM

Photo Credit Raymond Flotat

Johnny Marr has issued a warning over fake AI-generated voice messages that may appear to be him.

The musician and former member of The Smiths posted on his official X/Twitter account to advise fans to be aware of fake messages that may be spreading which appear to be from him but were created with the use of artificial intelligence.

“Just a warning to people to watch out for fake messages from me generated by AI, including voice messages. If anyone receives one please send them my details as I’d quite like to have a dialogue with AI Johnny, who I really hope isn’t actually smarter than me…than I,” said his tweet.

Fans reacted, with one person responding with: “What if this is the AI Johnny trying to convince us all it’s the real Johnny?,” while another said: “Not even AI can play the guitar like you Johnny. I’m sure of that.”

Marr recently released his first ever solo Best Of compilation titled ‘Spirit Power’. Speaking to NME as part of the In Conversation series, Marr opened up about the compilation LP and what he has learned about his journey as a solo artist over the last 10 years.

“In all honesty, I learned that I’ve put myself under pressure to make singles – with very little let-up. I’ve got enough about me when I’m making albums to realize that if you’ve got a lot of up-tempo songs, it does give you an excuse and an absolute need to do a deep song. Every solo album I’ve made has a sort of atmospheric, moody, slower, or cinematic song. It’s almost a bit of light and shade to all the bangers,” he said.

He continued: “You do get reflective and go, ‘Flipping hell – that 10 years has gone by really quickly’. Because when I started with my own band on the first record, my intention was to keep the tempos up. I wanted to make music that sounded good in the day. I had this mission about it. Now with a best of, I think not only did I achieve that but I may have done too good a job of it. I don’t mean that in an immodest way, but it just doesn’t let up.”

Marr is not the first musician to speak up about AI. Artists that have spoken out against AI include Hozier (who has considered striking in protest), Noel Gallagher (who called the creators of a fake Oasis album “fucking idiots”) and Nick Cave (who described it as “a grotesque mockery of what it is to be human”).

Concerns have also been made around issues relating to copyright and payment for creatives. UK Music Interim Chief Executive Tom Kiehl urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to respond to the music industry’s concerns around artificial intelligence by introducing some form of legal protection around the developing technology.

Kiehl and UK Music have suggested that AI could be a form of “music laundering,” opening a potential means for creatives to not receive compensation for their work.

The outlined five key objectives to ensure that all training, licensing, and commercialization of music-making generative AI models in the music sector can be developed in a way that is both helpful to creators and respective of their rights.