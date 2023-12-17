Dave Grohl Was Originally Meant To Appear On Boygenius’ Album

Home News Jordan Rizo December 17th, 2023 - 1:49 PM

Dave Grohl is a perfect example of the importance of getting quality sleep, to avoid unwanted consequences. To be more specific, NME news describes how Grohl was originally meant to appear on Boygenius’ album, but he missed the opportunity due to him sleeping through the session. Grohl’s incident of oversleeping was originally exposed during a recent interview where the band intended to celebrate their breakthrough album, “The Record”.

According to NME news, when the topic arose, the trio commented on how the album was expected to feature guest appearance from rock legend Dave Grohl. Specifically, Phoebe Bridgers, who is part of the trio, stated that there was a missed connection where Grohl was originally invited to play on the record. Bridgers kept specific details of what songs Grohl was supposed to play private, although she did end up sharing why it was that the opportunity was missed. According to Bridgers, Grohl ultimately “slept through” the session at the time they were expected to meet and record, and so the band and the artists did not end up meeting.

Although Grohl’s intense dreams and sleepy eyes were too provocative in avoiding a prolonged nap, he did show up for the band earlier this year. According to NME news, he joined the trio at the Hollywood Bowl on October 31, and played the drums during their rendition of “Satanist” from the album “The Record”. Even though Grohl was unable to meet with the trio for this occasion, at least he got good sleep and also a valuable lesson to adjust his sleeping schedule to avoid the same mistake in the future. Also the future is bright and could possibly include another opportunity for a collaboration between the trio and Grohl.