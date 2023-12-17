Apocalyptica Unveils New Single “What We’re Up Against” Featuring Elize Ryd Of Amaranthe

Home News Jordan Rizo December 17th, 2023 - 2:55 PM

Apocalyptica teams up with Elize Ryd for the creation of their new single, “What We’re Up Against”. According to Blabbermouth.net, the collaboration between the Finnish metal band and Ryd was a very exciting and desired moment for the music career of Apocalyptica. For instance, the source details how Elicca Toppinen, who is a part of the metal band, confesses, “We wanted to make a song with Elize since we toured together in the beginning of 2020. This song felt perfect for this collaboration, and Elize is giving an amazing performance!”. Evidently, the admiration and appreciation for Ryd’s talent allowed the band to collaborate with the artist and fulfill a likable and significant single for their musical career.

The song has a strong and catchy metal beat from the beginning to the very end. Within the single, many different instruments can be heard and appreciated such as the bass, the guitar and even Ryd’s amazing vocals that are featured in the song. More than just the song itself, the single follows a captivating music video with intense images and shifting scenes that emphasize the power and significance of the song. Some scenes featured are in dark maroon red colors while others switch to blue and highlight the band’s passion for playing their instruments. Moreover, Ryd becomes the spotlight as she is featured in the dark red scenes wearing a beautiful, elegant braid wearing white which inevitably makes her stand out.

If one listens to the lyrics carefully, they can figure out the intention and message of the song. However, to avoid misunderstandings or misrepresentations, Toppinen clarifies what the song is about. For example, Blabbermouth.net adds the band member’s statement which describes how the song is about being true to your own values and learning the importance of taking action in the world and forming one’s own opinion. Without a doubt, the song is truly magnificent in the sense that equally talented individuals come together to promote a song that encourages self-trust and the importance of being intentional with our choices.