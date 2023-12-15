Madlib & Karriem Riggins Announces New Album YHWH is Love For March 2024 Release, Share First Single “Stompin Gamay”

Home News Rebecca Pedley December 15th, 2023 - 7:25 PM

Esteemed producers and multi-instrumentalists Karriem Riggins and Madlib today announced a March 1st release date for YHWH is Love.

Karriem Riggins is a renowned jazz musician, producer, DJ, and EMMY Award winner from Detroit, Michigan. Otis Jackson Jr., known professionally as Madlib, is an American DJ, music producer, multi-instrumentalist, and rapper.

This announcement accomplishes their second album together as Jahari Massamba Unit which arrives with the first single “Stomping Gamay”.

Stomping Gamay presents the creative richness in the production, the prolific talents of Karriem Riggins and Madlib is shown in a preview of their forthcoming album, “Stomping Gamay” elevating the listener with vibrant harmonies, playful rhythm, and bright melodies overflowing with unrestrained freedom and vast originality.

Stomping Gamay is a non-lyrical, rich rhythmical, soul soothing instrumental. It echoes sounds of calm, tranquil and mystical. It transcends us into a relaxed frenzy, surpassing the mundane into the magic of an enchanted place of existence.

Massamba Unit began as a natural transition of Riggins and Madlib’s rapport and mutual gratitude for each other’s artistry. The two producers shared beats back and forth which ultimately began a sequence of involvement that allowed the configuration of drum loops, which were returned back and evolved with overlaid beds of harmonies and melodies by Madlib. This was the creation of a new body of work from the two cherished collaborators.

YHWH is LOVE will be Jahari Massamba Unit’s second record, and has been highly anticipated since their first album Pardon My French was released in 2020!

Tracklisting:

RUBATO LOVE Stomping Gamay Otis’ Tambourine ALL THINGS… Anointed Soul Karriem’s BOLERO JMU’s Voyage Six 8ight (Interlude) The Clappers Cousin Massamba Afundance e11even (Interlude) WITH YHWH LOVE Boppin’ Seven Miles to the Oxnard